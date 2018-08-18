M1 motorway delays in Yorkshire due to big lorry fire

Have your say

Drivers are being warned of delays after a lorry fire on the M1 in Yorkshire.

Traffic is slow and a lane has been closed after a lorry burned out on the M1 northbound.

The scene of the lorry fire on the M1

The incident is just before the Junction for the A64 (York) on the Northbound side of the M1.

The road is not closed and traffic is moving slowly, but there are delays of about 20 minutes, according to commuters at the scene.

Keep following for updates.

