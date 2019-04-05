M1 junction 42 crash: Police say 'multiple vehicles' involved in Leeds accident

Have your say

Several people are thought to have been injured in a crash on a slip road between the M1 and M62.

The northbound slip road at junction 42 of the M1 for Lofthouse and the eastbound slip road of the M62 have been closed since just after 7am.

Police said the incident involves multiples vehicles, injuries and debris on the carriageway.

The road is expected to be closed for another two hours and drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.

No further update on injuries was available from the police.