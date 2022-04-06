M1 crash: Emergency services called to serious crash near Leeds closing motorway in both directions
Emergency services have been called out to a serious crash on the M1 near Leeds.
The motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 41 and junction 40.
Police and paramedics are at the scene.
Follow our live blog for live updates on this breaking incident.
Last updated: Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 15:49
Drivers trapped in traffic told to wait for instructions
Highways England tweeted: “If you’re caught within the closure please await instructions from officers on scene.
“They will get you out of the closure ASAP.”
There are now severe delays of up to 24 minutes - and increasing
The AA is reporting delays of up to 24 minutes on the M1, near Leeds and Wakefield, due to the serious crash.
The AA said: “Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield/Durkar) and J41 A650 (Carrgate).
“Average speed five mph.”
Queues are stretching back to J42 (Lofthouse) southbound, and J39 (Wakefield) northbound.
Here are the diversion routes in place
Southbound - follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs
- Exit at J41 and at the roundabout take the third exit on to the A650 Royston Hill
- Follow the A650 to J28 roundabout of the M62
- Take the first exit from the roundabout on to the A653 Dewsbury Road
- Follow the A653 to the junction with the B6128
- Turn left on to the B6128 Owl Lane
- Follow the B6128 to the roundabout with the A638
- Take the first exit from the roundabout on to the A638 Wakefield Road
- Follow the A638 to J40 roundabout of the M1
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the M1 southbound
Northbound - follow route marked with hollow triangle symbol on local road signs
- Exit at J40 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A638 Wakefield Road
- Follow the A638 to the roundabout with the B6128
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the B6128 Owl Lane
- At the junction with the A653 turn right
- Follow the A653 Leeds Road to J28 roundabout of the M62
- Take the fourth exit from the roundabout on to the M62 eastbound
- Exit the M62 at J29 (Lofthouse Interchange) to re-join the M1
Police advise motorists to avoid the area
M1 being closed in both directions due to a serious crash near Leeds
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.