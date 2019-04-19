Luxury Leeds hotel, Dakota, launches new menu and outdoor terrace in time for sunny bank holiday weekend

A luxury Leeds hotel has officially opened an outdoor terrace today in time for a sunny Easter weekend.

It coincides with a new summer menu at Dakota Deluxe on Greek Street.

A dish from the new menu.

It features superfood salads and sharing boards, sandwiches and Dakota classics, including traditional fish and chips, fillet burger, steak frites and vegetable pappardelle.

And when the sun goes down, the terrace has been adorned with faux fur throws and outdoor heating for those who wish to stay out into the night.

Andrew Creese, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening our terrace bar on Greek Street this weekend with a brand-new food menu. The terrace is designed to be somewhere people can drop by at any time of the day - be it for a quick lunch, drinks with friends or those looking to make an evening out of it.

“We look forward to welcoming guests onto our terrace for the long bank holiday and enjoy what hopefully will be the start to a glorious summer.”