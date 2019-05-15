Luxe in the afternoon - the Victoria Quarter Leeds hosts Liz Earle x The Ivy pamper package

Liz Earle has teamed up with The Ivy Victoria Quarter on an afternoon tea and facial treat package. Stephanie Smith tries it out.

What could be more pampering than a Liz Earle facial? How about one immediately followed by Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy?

Afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter Leeds

At the Victoria Quarter in Leeds, Liz Earle and The Ivy restaurant have taken advantage of their proximity – they are opposite each other within the impressive city centre shopping arcade – by teaming up to offer a package of a Speedy Lift Facial to take either before or after afternoon tea at The Ivy.

Running until July 1, it’s a lovely gift idea and you can buy it as a voucher to present to your lucky recipient of choice. The facial is designed for those who are short on time but want an instant complexion boost and, explained Sally, the Liz Earle Victoria Quarter therapist, it’s a facial workout that combines deep-tissue sculpting techniques to lift and tone using specially designed massage movements to release facial tension, boost muscle tone and lift the facial contours. It uses the Liz Earle Superskin collection, and takes 30 minutes plus there’s a 15 minute consultation before and a run-through of products after.

Founded in 1995, Liz Earle continues the work of its eponymous founder by using ethically sourced, naturally active ingredients in its cruelty-free beauty range. The Leeds VQ store has beauty rooms on the second floor, well worth a visit.

And then, before or after (I recommend after), pop over for a Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter and find an ensemble of sweet and savoury delights including truffled chicken brioche rolls, marinated cucumber and dill finger sandwiches, smoked salmon on dark rye style bread with cream cheese and chives, warm fruited scones with Dorset clotted cream and strawberry preserve.

This package is available Monday to Thursday until July 1. Champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Victoria Quarter is between 3pm to 5pm and can be arranged before or after the Liz Earle Speedy Lift Facial. Gift vouchers are £70 per person at ivycollection.giftpro.co.uk.

