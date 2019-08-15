Lunar landscape transformation for Big K Colliery site

A weird and wonderful lunar landscape has been created at the former Kellingley Colliery site by talented Wakefield photographer Emily Ryalls.

The pit top site is almost unrecognisable in photographs using rarely seen dark room techniques in an exhibition shown as part of Wakefield’s Festival Of The Moon at the city’s former Market Hall until September 8.

Solar dance on former pit site

The moon scape style photographs feature three Wakefield-based dancers and Emily’s specialist photo developing skills. Festival organiser, Wakefield Council, has released a selection of the intriguing shots as a reminder of the exciting events being added daily to www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/moon including performances, exhibitions, children’s activities and live music, with the majority free to attend.

Emily, who lives and works in Wakefield, says: “We purposely chose the colliery for the shoot as it was the last deep mine to close in Britain and reflects our unique local history and culture. The three dancers performed an interpretive dance using the deserted and desolate former pit site as a back drop, ideal for imagining the lunar landscape I’d had in mind. It was all captured on black and white analogue film and developed by myself using traditional analogue practices, although ‘solarisation’ is one of the more alternative processes.” Visit www.withoutwalls.uk.com for more on the festival.

Emily Ryalls photographic technique turns pit site into lunar landscape