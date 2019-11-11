'Lucky escape' for Yorkshire drivers after crash on the M1
Two drivers had a 'lucky escape' after a crash on the M1.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 1:25 pm
It happened just before Junction 39 Durkar interchange on Sunday, November 10.
PC Martin Willis shared the incident on Twitter and offered advice to drivers.
He said: "A lucky escape for the drivers of these two vehicles last night on the #M1 prior to junction 39.
"It's an unlit section with a hard shoulder.
"If you lose all power and electrics in your vehicle, it's imperative you don't panic. If traffic allows, steer across to the hard shoulder."