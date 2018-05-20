Loved-up Leeds couples share their big day with Harry and Meghan

HARRY and Meghan weren’t the only couple tying the knot on Saturday - three Leeds couples will also share their anniversaries with the Royal pair.

Sarah and Leroy Cook, from Armley, married at Leeds Town Hall at 2,45pm, followed by a reception in Woodhouse.

The couple got engaged in Jamaica after being together for two years.

Mrs Cook, an English teacher, said she had the Royal wedding playing in the background while she got ready, and the occasion “heightened the atmosphere”.

“It was an absolutely fantastic day, but having the build up to the Royal wedding going on at the same time really did make it feel like more of an occasion over the last few weeks,” Mrs Cook, 46, told the YEP.

“There has been so much talk about weddings it made the day extra special.”

Adrian Tonge, 57, married his partner Marc Wilkinson, 43, at Lancaster Castle.

The Wilkinson-Tonges, from Chapel Allerton, travelled to their ceremony on a vintage Blackpool bus, and drove through Lancaster’s gay pride celebrations on route.

“It was a very good atmosphere,” Adrian, a lawyer, said. “Our ceremony was at 4pm - you wouldn’t want to clash with the royals - and Marc’s sister and mum were glad to be able to watch it in the hotel beforehand.”

Marc, who works in banking services, added: “It was an absolutely amazing day from the word go. There was a buzz everywhere we went.

“I shed a few tears during our ceremony - it was just perfect. I’d say I’m happier than Harry and Meghan.”

Chris and Denise Siddall married at Morley Town Hall, before celebrating at a reception at Collingham Memorial Hall in Wetherby. The couple, who met at Morley Asda, where they both work, married on the fifth anniversary of their first date.

The day didn’t go entirely without a hitch, with one of the mini buses arriving 30 minutes late holding up proceedings, but the added atmosphere in the north’s most patriotic of towns added to the occasion.

Like Harry, Chris donned military uniform for the big day, as he is an adult flight sergeant in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

“There were quite a few flags flying and the bunting was out,” said Mr Siddall, 52, of Morley. “Everybody loved it. We had a fantastic barbecue and everybody complimented us on how nice the day was.”=