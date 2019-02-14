Love is still in the air for Ken and Valerie, as he delivers the same Valentine’s card ever year for 40 years

A DEVOTED husband is proving that romance certainly isn’t dead in Leeds this Valentine’s Day - by sending his wife the same card he has posted to her for the last 40 years.

And the romance doesn’t stop with their decades old tradition - the card is extra special as he designed it himself.

The card Ken designed in the 1970s. Picture: SWNS

Self-confesssed romantic Ken Myers, 78, began his tradition in 1979, six years after he married his sweetheart, Valerie.

Every year Mr Myers writes a new message inside the card, which is now full of love notes from the past four decades.

Mr Myers, of XXXX, worked as a card designer in the 1970s and the card is one of hundreds he designed at the time.

He said: “I sent the card to Valerie in 1979, and then again in 1980. After that, I just carried on because it was a novelty.

Some of the messages inside. Picture: SWNS

“I like to think I’m a romantic husband.

“I think Valerie would be disappointed if I came back one year with a different card. It’s become a family heirloom.”

The card reads “Happy Valentine’s Day to my Wife” and shows a boy offering his beloved a heart tied to a catapult.

But despite Mr Murphy’s romantic tendencies, the couple, who have five children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, are celebrating in a low key style by having a meal and exchanging cards.

Some of the messages inside. Picture: SWNS

Ken said: “My old card is brimming with messages but there’s room for many more. It’s got plenty of years left in it yet.”

Valerie, 69, added: “I do love the card and it’s become really special to me over the years. It’s in very good condition.

“I always make sure it’s in a safe place. One year, I put it in such a safe place that I couldn’t find for a while afterwards.

“Ken is a very romantic husband. After 45 years of marriage, those little touches definitely help to keep the magic alive.

Ken and Valerie earlier in their marriage. Picture: SWNS

“I think the secret to a long and happy marriage is to be friends. When the first flushes of love disappear you have to like each other a lot. We make each other laugh.

“My health has deteriorated in the past couple of years and Ken has been a tower of strength.

“He is absolutely brilliant, he does everything, cooks and cleans, and he never grumbles. I really struck gold when I met Ken.”

Mr Murphy writes novels under the name Ken McCoy and has had 27 romance and crime novels published, all set in Leeds in the 1940s and 50s.

He is also a popular after-dinner speaker.

Sealed with a kiss

Ken and Valerie on their wedding day. Picture: SWNS

Love is in the air at Kirkgate market where traders have constructed a kissing wall.

Visitors were encouraged to take a romantic snap in front of the wall and share it on social media. The most romantic photograph will be selected tomorrow and the lucky couple will win a hamper of good donated by the market traders worth over £200. Several stalls created special Valentines products, including cookies, cakes and cards.