Louis Tomlinson has visited a youth club in Leeds and this is why

Have your say

One Direction superstar Louis Tomlinson has been filming a new music video in Leeds.

The singer, who has launched a successful solo career since the band went on hiatus, shot scenes for his new video at the Hunslet Club on Saturday.

The club's CEO Dennis Robbins posted a photo of himself with Louis which has been liked more than 5,000 times.

The youth and social club has football, boxing, rugby, gymnastics, drama and dance sections.

Louis is a Yorkshireman - he grew up in Doncaster and supports Doncaster Rovers.

In 2016, he enjoyed a Christmas night out in Leeds during the holiday season, and posed for photos with fans in The Alchemist.