Louis Theroux-themed party night set for Leeds

Have your say

If gritty documentaries are your thing then this club night which is coming to Leeds will be right up your street.

READ: 2018 Oliver Awards ceremony photo gallery: The best Leeds restaurants recognised

‘We Gotta Get Theroux This’ is a Louis Theroux themed club night that will be kicking off its nationwide tour in the Warehouse tomorrow (Thursday, March 15).

The organisers, ‘Lous Theroux Appreciation Tour‘, have promised doc-lovers "wall to wall Theroux, along with club classics, giveaways, clips of the man himself and with all entrants receiving a free Theroux t-shirt on entry."

Tickets for the party cost £5 and can be purchased here.

Full list of tour dates:

MARCH

15 – The Warehouse, Leeds

15 – Thirsty Thursday @ Fez Club, Cambridge

16 – Propaganda, Swansea

21 – Po Na Na, Bath

21 – Joshua Brooks, Manchester

28 – Move, Exeter

28 – The Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh

29 – SWG3, Glasgow

APRIL

11 – Constellations, Liverpool

16 – Unit 17, Ipswich

18 – The Lanes, Bristol

19 – Junk, Southampton

19 – Plug, Sheffield

26 – Zephyr Lounge, Royal Leamington Spa

MAY

1 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

