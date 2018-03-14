Louis Theroux-themed party night set for Leeds

If gritty documentaries are your thing then this club night which is coming to Leeds will be right up your street.
‘We Gotta Get Theroux This’ is a Louis Theroux themed club night that will be kicking off its nationwide tour in the Warehouse tomorrow (Thursday, March 15).
The organisers, ‘Lous Theroux Appreciation Tour‘, have promised doc-lovers "wall to wall Theroux, along with club classics, giveaways, clips of the man himself and with all entrants receiving a free Theroux t-shirt on entry."
Tickets for the party cost £5 and can be purchased here.
Full list of tour dates:
MARCH
15 – The Warehouse, Leeds
15 – Thirsty Thursday @ Fez Club, Cambridge
16 – Propaganda, Swansea
21 – Po Na Na, Bath
21 – Joshua Brooks, Manchester
28 – Move, Exeter
28 – The Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh
29 – SWG3, Glasgow
APRIL
11 – Constellations, Liverpool
16 – Unit 17, Ipswich
18 – The Lanes, Bristol
19 – Junk, Southampton
19 – Plug, Sheffield
26 – Zephyr Lounge, Royal Leamington Spa
MAY
1 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff