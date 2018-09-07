Loose Women panellists send message of support to Coleen Nolan

Loose Women panellists have sent a message of support to colleague Coleen Nolan, who abruptly quit the show and her solo tour.

The Nolan Sisters singer who regularly appears on the ITV show announced an immediate hiatus from TV work and delayed her UK tour after a confrontation with Kim Woodburn on air.

Panellist Kaye Adams said: "We all just want to send her our love. Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman and we all really want to see her back here very, very soon indeed."

