Looking good for a beauty bonanza

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and now it will be very much in the face of the city with the creation of a cosmetics festival later this month.

Made Up Leeds will be an inclusive, city-wide festival with two days of free events, demonstrations, tutorials, speakers and more than 100 special offers across 90 stores, restaurants, brands and franchises that are taking part.

The full-line up will be revealed in the coming weeks but so far confirmed are John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre and The Light.

There will also be some famous faces involved on September 29 and 30 with talks from British makeup artist and columnist Ruby Hammer MBE, who co-founded Ruby & Millie make-up, and a ‘meet and greet’ by Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, plus demonstrations from top hair stylist and E4’s Body Fixers star Danny Richo.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive at Leeds BID, said: “Leeds is already firmly on the map for its retail offering but we’re ready to build on that and take it one step further – we want Leeds to become a beauty capital of the UK.

“Leeds is a city where beauty can be found in so many different forms. Made Up Leeds will reflect that diversity, whilst offering a platform to the best talent from Yorkshire and further afield.”

Stand-out events include a pop-up on Briggate with ‘Glam Bars’ hosted by John Lewis doing hair and make-up, a ‘Beauty Bridge’ at Trinity Leeds with mini makeovers, and beauty tips at Harvey Nichols’ ‘Eyes & Lips’ counters at Leeds Train Station.