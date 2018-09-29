Look Up Leeds: Your chance to help map city’s history

The inner-city area of Mabgate is one of the oldest established parts of Leeds and was central to its industrialisation.

As mills and factories were appearing at the end of the 18th century, Mabgate became a hub for manufacturing.

By 1850, it was home to mills, the Hope Foundry ironworks and several hundred workers’ houses.

While deterioration of this historic area has occurred, major regeneration works are now under way and several further projects are planned.

In light of all of this, Leeds Civic Trust is now working with the council to develop a ‘local listing’ for Mabgate that will record its many heritage features.

It kicks off on October 13 when the trust and East Street Arts host a free workshop with a guided walk, training for volunteers who would like to help with developing the listing and a hot lunch.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to register or email office@leedscivictrust.org.uk for more.