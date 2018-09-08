Look up Leeds: The humdinger of a shop window

For many years the more eagle-eyed of city types will have noticed one humdinger of a shop window.

BEST Clothing in Leeds has been a stalwart on Vicar Lane for many years among the cool and trendy fashionistas.

However, it has a history richer than some of its famous clientele. Two huge imposing arches dominate the building frontage and once you have spotted them it is almost impossible to not see them.

Said to be Dutch-inspired, the arches are glazed from top to bottom and allow for three storeys of floors inside the building.

So the reason why? Leeds gossip has it that it was the Brown Bros Giraffe Emporium.

If it be believed, crowds used to gather to watch the animals being led in and out of those tall arches before they were taken to the circus at Woodhouse Moor.

If you do have a better theory on the history of Dackawell House, let us know at yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk