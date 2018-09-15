Look up Leeds: The gold standard in rail station design

The distinctive gold coloured arch on the Leeds riverside has won plaudits for its design - but what is it?

Unless you’re a regular train user, it’s perfectly possible the origins of this striking structure might well have passed under your radar.

It is, of course, the southern entrance of the remodelled Leeds Railway Station, and has cost £20m to create.

The new entrance is part of a major long term overhaul of the station, and a wider regeneration of the so-called South Bank area of the city.

The golden arch, as well as accosted bridges, associated more thana a few challenges for the builders. The station remained operational throughout the building process and all building materials were delivered by barge and lifted onto the site via crane.

The design was recognised in the Structural Steel Design Awards 2016 with a special merit.