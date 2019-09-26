Look how this Leeds charity reduced its bin waste by a quarter, in a year

A charity that works to help homeless people in Leeds has reduced its waste sent to landfill by 25 per cent in a year.

Emmaus Leeds is celebrating the achievement this recycle week, that ends on September 29.

From September 2018 to August 2019, Emmaus Leeds reduced its waste by 19.9 tonnes when compared to the same period the previous year.

They achieved this by raising awareness, improving processes and selling more donated items in Emmaus Leeds shops.

Chris Gomm, operations supervisor at Emmaus Leeds, said: “We’re proud to be supporting Recycle Week 2019 and doing our bit to reduce household waste across the city.

“Within our Emmaus Leeds social enterprise, we are constantly looking at ways to improve our processes and reuse or recycle as much as we can.”

“The costs of disposing of items that cannot be resold or recycled can be considerable. As a charity, these are costs that can be better used to support our beneficiaries. Therefore, it’s so important for people to donate the right items and not be offended when we can’t accept certain items.”

Emmaus Leeds supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and work in its social enterprise. The charity has its main community building and social enterprise on St Mary’s Street, a stall at Kirkgate Market and a charity shop in Halton.

Donald Forrester, chief executive of Emmaus Leeds, said: “Our waste reduction achievement is down to a big team effort and I would like to thank all those who work and volunteer in the Emmaus Leeds social enterprise.”

“Social enterprise is a central part of the Emmaus model as it provides meaningful work for formerly homeless people, opportunities for personal development and generates the majority of the funds we need to sustain the work of our charity.

“The Emmaus Leeds social enterprise also promotes reuse, recycling and sustainability. It’s a great resource for residents of the city who are on a limited budget or who prefer to buy second-hand items.”

To find out more, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leeds, or to donate an item or get involved as a volunteer call 0113 248 4288 or visit Emmaus Leeds at St Mary’s Street, Leeds, LS9 7DP. Read about Recycle Week at www.recyclenow.com.