London store’s going off the beaten track with Katch’s quirky egg cups

A ceramicist from West Yorkshire has won the prestigious Liberty Open Call thanks to her quirky, original egg cups.

The top London store invited craftspeople to put forward their products for a chance to be stocked on Liberty’s shelves. More than 9,500 entries flooded in and judges were briefed to find the best new talent.

Katch Skinner.

Katch Skinner, from Hebden Bridge, was one of just three people chosen, with Liberty hailing her “sense of distinctive character and personality, expressed in an exuberant use of colour and form”.

Her special-edition eggs cups, which range from badger eyes to fully bearded men, are now on sale in the store and at www.libertylondon.com.

Ms Skinner is also celebrating the success of her Women in British History project, in which she made a series of ceramics commemorating inspirational women, some well known and some not.

The mixed bunch includes punk singer Vi Subversa in clashing red, green and orange along with more serious neighbours Emmeline Pankhurst and Jane Austen, who are also celebrated in ceramic.

Less well known is Olive Morris, a Brixton community activist, who died at the age of 27 in 1979 after achieving a staggering amount for female, black and squatters’ rights.

Using traditional commemorative ware to celebrate remarkable women was an idea born some six years ago after she saw Hidden, a photographic exhibition by Red Saunders, which recreated momentous but overlooked events and individuals who struggled for democracy and equality.

Ms Skinner became even more determined after realising how marginalised women were in the pages of history – making just 0.5 per cent of appearances in written documents.

More work from the project will be shown in venues throughout this year, including Cartwright Hall in Bradford and Abbey House Museum in Leeds.