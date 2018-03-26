London 2012 Olympics village firm unveils plans for 756 flats on flagship Leeds city centre site

The firm which created a flagship London housing development in the former 2012 Olympics athletes’ village has now unveiled a major new homes vision for a key waterside site in Leeds city centre.

Get Living has revealed its plans to invest up to £180m in 756 ‘build to rent’ homes on prime land in Globe Road alongside the Doncaster Monk Bridge.

An artist's image of plans for the Globe Road site - canal view. Images courtesy of Get Living.

The sprawling development would sit within a five-acre site in the emerging South Bank district of Leeds.

It would also be just yards from the continuing Wellington Place development, as well as a new Government HQ - expected to open in 2020 - which has already been dubbed the ‘Whitehall of the North’, and will be the base for 6,000 civil servants.

And the developers of the Globe Road site have made it clear they are pitching the new flats primarily at those very workers, and at Leeds’s booming millennial renting market.

Rick de Blaby, the company’s executive deputy chairman, told the YEP: “Leeds is clearly fulfilling its wider vision and ambition at many levels, the manifestations of which are most visible in the central business district.

An aerial-view artist's image of plans for the Globe Road site. Images courtesy of Get Living.

“We are looking to create a development with a difference that will benefit the city for the long-term by catering to the wide range of people who want to live and work in the area.

“This area to the south of the River Aire and the canal could be totally transformed.”

Mr de Blaby, who previously worked for Wellington Place developer MEPC and was one of the masterminds behind that scheme, explained his latest project would also feature a “co-working hub” for tech businesses and start-ups, as well as landscaped green spaces.

And he said the firm is also working with the Canal and River Trust to discuss opening up access to the canal.

Rick de Blaby pictured on Whitehall Road in 2012 when he worked for Wellington Place developer MEPC.

He added: “We commit to our neighbourhoods for the long-term, building vibrant, safe and well-managed places to live.

“More than 3,000 people now rent from us in East Village and, since we launched in 2013, we’ve helped foster a strong sense of community. We are committed to bringing this neighbourhood-focused approach to Leeds and playing a part in the future prosperity of the city.”

The Globe Road site already had planning permission, but that has now lapsed. Get Living bought the site last summer. It intends to submit a planning application in July, with hopes of work starting in 2019 and finishing before the Government hub is fully operational..

As well as its interests at the former London 2012 Athletes’ Village, the company has also submitted plans for a £200m, 727-home development in Glasgow city centre.