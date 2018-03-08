Lois Forsell named as first ever captain of Leeds Rhinos Women’s team

She’s a Leeds lass who has represented her country and blazed a trail for women on the pitch when it comes to Rugby League.

And Lois Forsell will now fly the flag for her hometown city, after being named as captain of the newly-launched Leeds Rhinos Women’s team.

Plans to form the fledgling squad, coached by injury-hit Rhino Adam Cuthbertson, were revealed in 2017, ahead of the Women’s Super League kick off later this year.

Miss Forsell, 26, won the player of the match accolade for Bradford Bulls, when they beat Featherstone Rovers in the inaugural Women’s Super League Grand Final in 2017.

“I’m really pleased to be named captain,” she told the YEP. “Sometimes I can’t really believe it. I can’t wait to get going and for the new season to start. It’s new for the club, fans and girls playing and we want to get on the pitch.”

She will be joined at the helm by vice captain Danika Priim, who started her playing career with Stanningley.

Both women represented England at the World Cup in Australia last year. They will compete alongside their teammates in the revamped Women’s Super League – where seven teams will battle it out from April.

Miss Forcell, who also works as girls rugby development officer for Leeds Rhinos Foundation, says joining the team was a no-brainer.

“It’s the chance of playing for your hometown club, the club you have supported for all your life,” she said.

“It’s a double-edged sword for me because of the work I do with the foundation. Now we have the women’s team to promote and inspire the next generation of girls.”

The team play a pre-season game against York City Knights on March 18. New vice captain Priim, head of PE at Dixons McMillan Academy, said: “It was an absolute honour to sign for my home town club and to be appointed vice captain is unbelievable. Lois is a great captain and will lead us well, I cannot wait for the season to begin.”

The majority of the team’s home games this season will be played at the University of Leeds’s Sports Park Weetwood pitch.