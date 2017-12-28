Locals fund New Year’s Day bus

A local bus service funded by businesses to make sure residents can get around is once again being run on New Year’s Day for the 21st year.

It is organised by the Farnley and Wortley Green Party mainly for people who still need to get to work or visit elderly relatives and people in hospital and are affected by a reduced seasonal service.

The hourly service runs through the day and starts from Armley Town Street via the number 15 route to Greenthorpe Road, then via Henconner Lane, Butt Lane, Cross Lane, Butterbowl Drive to the Butterbowl Pub, then via number 42 Route to 5 Lane Ends, then via Greenhill Lane to the Leysholmes, then via Greenhill Lane to 5 Lane Ends, then via number 42 Route to City Square.

Return journeys start at Bus Stop S3 on Wellington Street (next stop on from opposite the Majestic) and continue by the reverse of the above. The bus will stop at all bus stops along this route.

Farnley and Wortley Green councillor Ann Blackburn said: “It has to be remembered not everyone has transport of their own, yet some people still need transport on New Year’s Day due to work or need to visit elderly relatives or people in hospital.

“People should be encouraged to use the bus and leave the car at home, yet the bus companies won’t run services on New Year’s Day because it is not profitable. Surely, the main bus companies should practice what they preach and provide a year round service with a view to helping people and the environment.”

She added people can ring 0113 2790336 or 07943 780914 for further details.

Today buses will run to a Saturday service timetable and on New Year’s Eve the Sunday times will run until 5.45pm. Normal service resumes on Tuesday, January 2.