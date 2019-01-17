Livin' Italy is opening a new pizza and cocktail bar in Leeds

Have your say

Popular Granary Wharf restaurant Livin' Italy is to open a new pizzeria next to the Corn Exchange.

The Italian deli and bar is expanding with the opening of Dough House, a new cocktail and gourmet pizza place on Cloth Hall Street.

The original restaurant is in Granary Wharf

The restaurant will open its doors on Thursday January 24.

The owners are promising organic pizza crafted by artisan chefs - you can even order a 20-inch base to share with friends, or 50/50 toppings if you can't decide.

Also on the menu will be antipasti, bruschetta and gelato.

The drinks list is modelled on the nightlife of Milan with over 50 different apertivos, proseccos, amaro, cocktails, shakes and smoothies.