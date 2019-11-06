A lively weekend in Leeds includes launch of film festival and Christmas market
It’s a big weekend coming up as the Leeds International Film Festival launches, and shopping becomes really festive with the sights and sounds of Christkindelmarkt.
Millennium Square embraces a wintry German theme with 40 stalls displaying gifts, along with food treats, mulled wine and live music from Oompah bands all adding to the cheery atmosphere.
Film buffs can revel in the choice of entertainment offered across six city venues, with Victor Fleming’s The Wizard of Oz among weekend titles, in celebration of the film’s eightieth year.
Another is 143 Sahara Street, showing at Everyman Leeds on Friday, Sunday and Monday. This portrait of a woman and her simple roadside teahouse - its traveller visitors and their tales, is a documentary by Hassen Ferhani. Check out all the options at https://www.leedsfilm.com/film-festivals/leeds-international-film-festival/liff-2019-programme/
For those who enjoy the music and energy of gospel music, Emerald Headingley Stadium plays host to Mega Jam, with multiple artists and groups that include rappers such as Guvna B.
Meanwhile, fans of One Direction can party at the O2 Academy with a club night devoted largely to the boy band and their best known hits. Prepare to sing along.
Dance fans and avid viewers of Strictly should head to Aspire Leeds for the city’s own glitzy Strictly Get Dancing dance-off with a panel of celebrity judges. Proceeds will support the work of Martin House.