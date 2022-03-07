Wellington Place incident: People evacuated from Leeds office building and huge police cordon in place
People have been evacuated from an office building in Leeds due to an emergency incident.
There is a large police cordon around 7 Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, in the city centre.
Our reporter at the scene said a siren is blaring at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire has been reporting in the building.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Evacuation at office building in Leeds following reports of a fire
Last updated: Monday, 07 March, 2022, 17:12
Here is the location of the incident
Video of the huge police cordon in place as building is evacuated
Pictures from the scene
Police have cordoned off a large section around the office building, including gardens in Wellington Place.
A section of the pavement in front of the building, on Whitehall Road, is closed to pedestrians - but traffic is still running in both directions.
These pictures show the extent of the cordon:
Evacuation at Leeds office building due to reports of a fire
People have been evacuated from an office building in Leeds due to an emergency incident.
There is a large police cordon around 7 Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, in the city centre.
Our reporter at the scene said a siren is blaring at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire has been reporting in the building.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and West Yorkshire Police for more information.