Wellington Place incident: People evacuated from Leeds office building and huge police cordon in place

People have been evacuated from an office building in Leeds due to an emergency incident.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:05 pm
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:08 pm

There is a large police cordon around 7 Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, in the city centre.

Our reporter at the scene said a siren is blaring at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire has been reporting in the building.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

7 Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre has been evacuated

Evacuation at office building in Leeds following reports of a fire

Here is the location of the incident

Video of the huge police cordon in place as building is evacuated

Pictures from the scene

Police have cordoned off a large section around the office building, including gardens in Wellington Place.

A section of the pavement in front of the building, on Whitehall Road, is closed to pedestrians - but traffic is still running in both directions.

These pictures show the extent of the cordon:

Evacuation at Leeds office building due to reports of a fire

We have contacted West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and West Yorkshire Police for more information.

