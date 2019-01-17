Live updates as Poppy Devey Waterhouse murder accused Joe Atkinson appears at Leeds Crown Court Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The 25-year-old man accused of murdering graduate Poppy Devey Waterhouse will appear in Leeds Crown Court charged with murder. Joe Atkinson is expected to appear in court from 2pm and enter a plea. Refresh this page for updates. Poppy Devey Waterhouse was found dead in her flat in December. Joe Atkinson will appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 17 accused of her murder Review: The True Briton Headingley Stadium is recruiting staff to work at sports events including Cricket World Cup