Live updates as Albion Street closed in both directions due to Leeds city centre crash
A busy Leeds city centre street is closed in both directions following a crash.
Albion Street is closed between the Headrow and Great George Street junctions due to the incident.
Last updated: Monday, 17 January, 2022, 13:46
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a bus
Police have confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus.
It happened at about noon on Albion Street.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision in Albion Street involving a woman pedestrian and a bus.
“The woman, who is in her twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not considered life threatening.”
The Headrow reopens
The AA has reported that The Headrow has now reopened as of 1.05pm.
It said: “The road re-opened around 13:05. All lanes have been re-opened.”
However, traffic is still slow in the area, The AA report added.
Slow-moving traffic across city centre due to crash
There is slow-moving traffic across Leeds city centre following the crash on Albion Street, which has closed the road in both directions.
The AA reports: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on Albion Street both ways between The Headrow and Merrion Street (McDonald’s).”
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this incident.