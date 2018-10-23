Live music plans for Leeds town to be discussed

The promoters behind the Brudenell Social Club could soon be bringing live music to a Leeds town.

Brudenell Presents Ltd, which runs The Wetherby in Sandbeck Way, has applied for a licence which could see bands play until 1am at weekends.

But one councillor in the area has claimed the venue is just “yards” from a planned old people’s home.

The application would see the venue able to play live or recorded music until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Friday and Saturday. The premises are not close to residential areas, but a local councillor claims a licence could cause problems in the future.

In a letter to the authority, Coun Gerald Wilkinson wrote: “I wish to object to any extension of opening hours beyond that which is already licensed due to concerns of it causing a public nuisance.

“These premises are on an industrial estate which, in the past, has not been of concern but now under construction is an old people’s home directly opposite and within a few yards of this club. The potential for noise and disturbance when this Home is open and occupied is of great concern.

“In addition to this Home is a sheltered housing complex which is very close to this club.”

The Brudenell Social Club attracts some of alternative music’s top names.

A nearby resident, whose name was redacted, said: “Brudenell Presents Ltd have a proven track record in presenting high quality alternative entertainment events and the expansion into and use of the premises on Sandbeck Way fits in perfectly with their current enterprises.

“Its location is such that it is placed far enough away from residential premises to not cause disruption.”