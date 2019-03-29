Live Boer War bomb found in River Aire driven away by bomb squad to be disarmed

A Boer War bomb found in the River Aire has been taken away from the scene by bomb disposal experts.

The 18lb mortar was found by Dave Pearce, a magnet fisherman from Roundhay who was fishing under Crown Point Bridge in Leeds on Friday, March 29.

Army officials cutting through a gate to allow better access to the scene.

Initially Mr Pearce didn't realise what he had found and turned to the community of magnet fishers online who quickly identified the item.

Mr Pearce's friend Ian Platt, who was also fishing, said: "We posted the photos online and within two minutes he got a reply saying it’s probably a mortar bomb - get out of there.”



Police were called shortly after 11am and Crown Point Bridge and the stretch of canal underneath it, where the bomb was, were cordoned off.

The bomb was transported in this wagon filled with sandbags.

The bomb squad arrived at around 2.30pm and identified the device, previously thought to be from World War Two, as a live Boer War mortar.

The Boer War was fought between the British Empire and two Boer states between 1899 and 1902, making the device almost 120 years old.

After cutting through a gate to allow better access to the scene, Army officials then lifted the bomb into the back of a wagon filled with sandbags.

It was thought a controlled explosion would take place in situ however at 3.40pm, the mortar was driven away from the scene for a controlled explosion.

A police cordon was put in place around the scene.

It was reported at the scene the bomb was taken to East End Park in Leeds to be disarmed.