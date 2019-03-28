Lithuanian colours light up Leeds

Leeds landmarks are to reflect the colours of the Lithuanian flag to mark 100 years of independence regained after the First World War in 1918 by the country.

The Lithuanian Community in Leeds are marking this celebration and and declaration of independence in 1990 by lighting up the Civic Hall and Millennium Square in red, yellow and green over April 5-7.

Lithuanian National TV and the Lord Mayor of Leeds will be present at the lighting up Ceremony, which will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Many Lithuanian’s have settled in Yorkshire, particularly in Leeds and Bradford since the 1920’s and they settle and integrate into their communities but still retain their traditions.

Traditions include celebrating Christmas Eve with 12 dishes.

Simon Grybas co-owner of My Thai Restaurants and of Lithuanian decent, whose Grandfather arrived at the end of the Second World War, said: “It’s good to respect where you live but also a lovely feeling to remember your roots and heritage.

“I run a pop-up Lithuanian Kitchen in one of my restaurants every Sunday, bringing our Community together.

“Lighting up these iconic buildings of our City of Leeds means a lot to our Community.

“And just as they lit up Niagara Falls up in our traditional colours, we feel it is a beautiful gesture from Leeds City Council.”