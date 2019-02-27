Listen: New single from girl whose duet on Leeds night out with busker racked up 20 million views

She is the young woman on a night out in Leeds who paired up with a busker to perform Leonard Cohen’s classic Hallelujah.

Back in 2017 Jade Helliwell was partying in the city centre when she spotted busker Dawid Osial performing on a street corner.

After she asked to take the mic, the musician didn’t know what to expect - but was blown away by Jade’s soaring vocals.

Now the Batley singer-songwriter is due to release her latest single, Stormchaser, on Friday, March 8.

READ MORE: The nine long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven’t forgotten

Jade said: “Stormchaser is a bit of a different release for me. I’m excited to show this different side of mymusic to everyone. It really paints a strong image of being hooked on someonewho you know is no good for you but you just keep on chasing after them and running straightinto the eye of a storm.I hope people relate to it but also enjoy singing and dancing along to this one!”

Jade Helliwell.

Jade is due to perform ‘in the round’ at Santiago Bar in the Grand Arcade, Leeds, on Friday, May 17.