Listen: New single from girl who stunned busker with amazing duet on Leeds night out

To millions she is the girl on a night out in Leeds who paired up with a busker to perform Leonard Cohen’s classic Hallelujah.

Back in May Jade Helliwell was partying in the city centre when she spotted busker Dawid Osial performing on a street corner.

Jade Helliwell.

After she asked to take the mic, the musician didn’t know what to expect - but was blown away by Jade’s soaring vocals.

Now the Batley singer-songwriter has released her new single By My Side, a blend of country and pop.

Jade said: “This is my favorite release to date. I’ve been heavily influence by artists such as Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris and this song is a perfect blend of country and pop, a true contemporary country sound.”

Fans will have possibly heard the song performed acoustically at Jade’s live gigs in recent months, but the full arrangement will be a different sound for their ears.

The single has been released on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and many other digital outlets worldwide.

Jade has had an incredible 2017. She enjoyed Itunes chart success with her re-released EP re-entering the charts and peaking at number 1 on the Country charts and number 8 on the album charts.

She won the Yamaha Hoedown competition in February, securing a place performing at London’s C2C festival and spent the summer performing to amazing crowds at Buckle and Boots, FSA, and Country On The Clyde.

Jade also won the Yorkshire Roots Award for ‘Outstanding Artist Award’ in September as well as taking home the prestigious British Country Music Associations ‘Female of The Year’ award in October 2017.