LISTED: The top 10 worst roads for pothole complaints in Leeds in 2017

A total of 20,414 reports have been made about potholes and road defects in Leeds in just under three years.

Stanningley Bypass has attracted the most complaints to Leeds Council by drivers since 2015, with 212 reports, followed by Bradford Road with 125 and Stanningley Road with 124, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Stanningley Bypass. Photo: Google

Other roads in the top 10 most reported roads in 2017 include Dewsbury Road, Whitehall Road and Wakefield Road.

A spokesman for the council said: “Leeds City Council has systems in place to monitor the condition of all the roads in Leeds.

“This includes routine inspections to identify isolated defects such as potholes and more detailed inspections that allow us to carry out strategic and timely planned repairs to our roads.”

Here is the full list of the roads with the most potholes in each of the past three years:

Whitehall Road, which features in the top 10 for 2017

2015 - Number of reports of potholes, surface defects etc per road, in descending order

1. Stanningley Bypass - 52

2. Stanningley Road - 45

3. Shadwell Lane - 39

4. Tong Road - 34

5. York Road - 31

6. Dewsbury Road - 27

6. Inner Ring Road - 27

6. Meanwood Road - 27

9. Whitehall Road - 25

9. Richardshaw Lane - 25

2016 - Number of reports per road, in descending order

1. Stanningley Bypass - 91

2. Bradford Road - 63

3. Inner Ring Road - 50

4. Wetherby Road - 38

5. Otley Road - 37

6. Street Lane - 34

7. Stanningley Road - 33

7. Tong Road - 33

7. Roundhay Road - 33

10. Walton Road - 31

2017 - Number of reports per road, in descending order

1. Stanningley Bypass - 69

2. Bradford Road - 62

3. Stanningley Road 46

4. Dewsbury Road - 40

5. Copgrove Road - 32

5. Wakefield Road - 32

7. Eccup Lane - 27

7. High Street - 27

9. Otley Road - 26

10. Whitehall Road - 25

TOTAL between January 1 2015 and November 24 2017: 20,414

Information provided with the FOI response from Leeds Council stated: “In providing the above information, it is important to note that many of these roads are of significant length.

“For example, Stanningley Bypass is 4.8km long, whilst Stanningley Road is 4.7km (and this, consequently, results in them receiving more reports).”