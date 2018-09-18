Listed: The main winners from the 2018 Emmys

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles and produced a host of memorable moments.
Game Of Thrones made a winning return following a year’s absence while British stars including Claire Foy and Matthew Rhys also won.
Below is a list of the main award winners:
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler (Barry)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Bill Hader (Barry)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Merritt Wever (Godless)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror episode USS Callister)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Claire Foy (The Crown)
Outstanding Limited Series - The Assassination 0f Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Comedy Series - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Drama Series - Game Of Thrones