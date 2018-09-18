Listed: The main winners from the 2018 Emmys

Have your say

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles and produced a host of memorable moments.

Game Of Thrones made a winning return following a year’s absence while British stars including Claire Foy and Matthew Rhys also won.

Below is a list of the main award winners:

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler (Barry)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Bill Hader (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Merritt Wever (Godless)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special - William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror episode USS Callister)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Claire Foy (The Crown)

Outstanding Limited Series - The Assassination 0f Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Comedy Series - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series - Game Of Thrones