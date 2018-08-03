LISTED: Every Leeds firearms and knife crime incident police were called to in past 30 days

Have your say

Detectives in Leeds are continuing inquiries today into a fatal shooting, a drive-by shooting which left one man injured and a stabbing during a mass brawl.

Those crimes, all committed in the space of three days, are the latest in a series of incidents involving guns and knives across the city.

Police in Tong Road, Armley, today following a suspected drive-by shooting.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of all the major incidents that police have been called to over the last few weeks.

Officers are investigating all of the incidents and are looking for people to come forward with information.

If you have any information, call West Yorkshire Police on 101.

Below is a list of the major incidents being investigated. Click on the links for more information about what happened and how to contact police.

August 3

Tong Road, Armley - Man injured in suspected drive-by shooting and taken to hospital.

August 2

Pleasant Road, Holbeck - Man stabbed in neck during mass brawl. Four people were arrested.

August 1

Reginald Street, Chapeltown - Murder of Christopher Lewis, 24.

Back Thornville Row, Hyde Park - Shots fired at property. No injuries or damage to the property. Early investigation suggest blanks.

July 25

Bexley Terrace, Harehills - Shots fired at boarded up house.

July 18

Coldcotes Drive, Gipton - Boy, 15, stabbed during pre-arranged fight. Second boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

July 16

Pasture Road, Harehills - Boy, 17, shot and seriously injured. One man has appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Devon Close, Woodhouse - Shots fired at house. Connected to shooting above and damage to a house in Roundhay Road. Two teenagers going through the courts.

July 14

Armley Town Street, Armley - Man, 36, found with stab injury to stomach and cut to face.

July 7

Glensdale Street, East End Park - Man, 25, stabbed twice during disturbance.

July 2

Ashton Street, Harehills - Shots fired at home of Kurdish family, glass shattered onto teenage girl. Linked to shots fired at house in Ashton Avenue the previous week and a brawl in the same street. The house in Ashton Avenue was later the target of an arson attack.