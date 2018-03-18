LISTED: Delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport after heavy snow causes disruption

Have your say

Several flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled or delayed today due to heavy snow.

After snow fell for several hours overnight, the airport warned people to expect delays.

Snow in Leeds

What Leeds Bradford Airport said:

"As a result of adverse weather conditions, Leeds Bradford Airport is presently experiencing delays.

We recommend you contact your airline or tour operator and check the status of your flight before arriving at the airport.

"Please allow additional time for your journey to LBA."

The flights cancelled or delayed

Arrivals:

9.40am Amsterdam - Cancelled

11.55am Gdansk - Cancelled

12.35am Riga - Cancelled

13.20 London Heathrow - Cancelled

15.20 Faro - Expected two hour delays, 17.20 arrival instead

16.20 Geneva - Expected 17.00

16.35 Rome - Expected 17.27

17.10 Malaga - Expected long delays, 20.54 arrival

Departures

6.30am Riga - Cancelled

8.05 Faro took off 12.25

9.15 Paphos - took off 11.46

9.40 Rome - Took off 11.09

10.10 Amsterdam - Cancelled

10.30 Arrecife - Operating from Manchester instead

12.50 Dublin - Departure delayed until at least 15.30

14.05 Heathrow - Cancelled

