LISTED: All the roadworks across Yorkshire this week, starting Tuesday, May 8

Roadworks are planned for major roads across Yorkshire starting this week, including on the M1.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week, as issued by Highways England:

Roadworks

M1 junction 30 to junction 31 Aston

The northbound entry slip road at junction 30 will be closed overnight for two nights Tuesday 8 May for general cleaning and maintenance. The northbound entry slip road at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Thursday 10 May for general cleaning and maintenance. The northbound exit slip road at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Thursday 10 May for general cleaning and maintenance. The southbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Friday 11 May for general cleaning and maintenance. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 37 to junction 38 Haigh

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 12 May for overhead cable work. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 42 Lofthouse

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Friday 11 May for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 1 to junction 2 Wadworth

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Friday 11 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 1 Bramley

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday 8 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 northbound to M1 southbound junction 32 Thurcroft

The M18 north to the M1 southbound will be closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday 8 May for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 25 Brighouse

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 8 May for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm to 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for five nights from Tuesday 8 May for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 11 May for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32 Castleford to junction 30 Rothwell

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed from junction 31 to junction 32 overnight on Tuesday 8 May for carriageway works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 8 May. The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1T Barnsdale to Ferrybridge

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with a 40mph speed restriction until May for barrier renewal work.

A64 Bramham to Askham Bryan

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until May for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7. The overall scheme is due for completion this summer.