LISTED: All the planned roadworks in and around Leeds over the coming week

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week in and around Leeds.

The information is correct as of Friday, June 1 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances

Road works

M1 junction 41 Carr Gate

The southbound entry slip road at junction 41 will be fully closed overnight on Monday 4 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound entry slip road at junction 39 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 6 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 40 Ossett

The northbound entry slip road at junction 40 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 5 June for technology work. The southbound entry slip road at junction 40 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 7 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads on Tuesday 5 June for technology work. The closure will take place from 9pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield

The A1M junction 41 southbound link road to M62 eastbound will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 4 June for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for five nights from Monday 4 June (excluding Thursday 7 June) for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 4 June (excluding Thursday 7 June). The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.