List of roadworks for the week ahead

Here are the list of roadworks ongoing over the next week in the area.

A650 Bradford Road: Otley Road to Saltaire Road

A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road: Queensbury Pit Lane to Chapel Street

B6269 Cottingley Cliffe Road: Moor Road to Thorne Lane

A629 Halifax Road, Keighley: Hill Top Road to Dorothy Street

A647 Highgate Road: Clayton Heights Baldwin Lane to Cooper Lane

A6177 Horton Grange Road, Bradford: Great Horton Road to Legrams Lane

A641 Huddersfield Road, Wyke: Whitehall Road to Carr Hill Road

A641 Huddersfield Road, Wyke: Carr Hall Road to St Mark’s Avenue

A657 Leeds Road, Shipley: Marlott Road to Cote Farm