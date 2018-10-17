Line-up announced for Leeds' Slam Dunk Festival 2019 at Temple Newsam

A host of leading names in the world of pop punk have been announced for this year;'s Slam Dunk Festival at its new home in Temple Newsam.

The one-day alternative festival, which takes place on Saturday, May 25, will be headlined by Baltimore favourites All Time Low, while big names including New Found Glory and NOFX will also bring scores of sing-along anthems to Leeds.

The crowd at a previous Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds. PIC: Anthony Longstaff

Across seven studio albums, All Time Low's infectious blend of singalong chorus' and beloved hooks have shone through - filling arenas and delivering again and again with a live show that has become a must-see for all.

All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth said about their headline slot at Slam Dunk 2019: “There’s been a bit of an ATL drought in the UK recently so we thought it best to come back and tear **** up with some rad bands. Bring your life jackets.”

The hugely-popular alternative rock event has been staged in the city centre each year since 2006 but announced recently that they would be moving to the former home of Leeds Festival Temple Newsam.

Recently organisers announced that next year’s festival will take place in the wide open spaces of Temple Newsam.

The move follows a successful switch last year by the event’s southern leg from the University of Hertfordshire to Hatfield Park, near Watford.

Slam Dunk director Ben Ray said about the move: “I am slightly sad to be leaving the city centre, as it was really fun to do, but the event will be much better with all the space at Temple Newsam.

“I’d like to thank Leeds City Council for all the support on the event, both in the city centre and now with moving it to a new home.”

The festival grew out of the regular Slam Dunk club night, which was held at Leeds’s old Cockpit venue in the early 2000s but now runs at the Key Club in the Merrion Centre.

Tickets on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkfestival.com/ and are priced at £59.