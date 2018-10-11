Lincoln Green Road in Leeds closed due to burst water main near St James's Hospital

Lincoln Green Road near to St James's Hospital in Leeds is currently closed due to a burst water main.

A repair team is onsite to deal with the 18 inch wide main.

The burst has happened outside the Herron Foods shop and the road is currently closed to traffic in both directions, with traffic diversions in place.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We have a repair team onsite repairing a burst to an 18 inch wide water main on Lincoln Green Road outside the Heron Foods shop.

"Water supplies in the area are currently slowly returning to normal but we would like to apologise for any disruption to supplies caused by the burst.

"We aim to complete the repair as soon as possible today. Due to the incident, Lincoln Green Road is currently closed in both directions and a traffic diversion is in place.

"Once we have repaired the burst pipe we will then reinstate the road as quickly as possible.”

