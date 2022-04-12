Lilly-Mae Blakeway: Police appeal to trace missing west Leeds teenager

Lilly-Mae Blakeway was reported missing yesterday evening (April 11) after last being seen at her home in the Farnley area at about 8.30am that morning.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

Lilly-Mae Blakeway. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

She is described as slim, about 5ft 10ins tall, with long brown hair, and looks older than her age. She may be wearing a grey coat with a furry hood and white Nike trainers.

She has been know to frequent the city centre and has links to the Morley area.