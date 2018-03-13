Lights, camera, action! Leeds Young Film Festival programme revealed

Young people can look forward to some blockbusting days out during the Easter holidays when Leeds plays host to the country’s largest family film event.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular Leeds Young Film Festival is taking place from Monday, March 26, to Thursday, April 5.

And yesterday organisers of the Leeds City Council-backed extravaganza revealed the long-awaited details of their programme for 2018.

More than 13,000 youngsters and their families are expected to flock to around 150 screenings, exhibitions and workshops during the festival, which is being held for the 19th time.

Events will be staged at venues including Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds City Museum, the Carriageworks Theatre and the White Rose Shopping Centre’s Cineworld Leeds. Highlights include:

* The UK premiere of Moomins And The Winter Wonderland, which is the festival’s opening gala screening;

* A screening of The Breadwinner, which will feature a Skype question-and-answer session with director Nora Twomey;

* The UK premiere of I Kill Giants, a new fantasy film from the producers of the Harry Potter series;

* A special presentation of 1925 dinosaur classic The Lost World with live piano accompaniment.

Leeds Young Film Festival director Debbie Maturi said: “This is such a key time for the film industry worldwide with important conversations taking place about what we are watching on screen and also what is happening off screen in the industry.

“Leeds Young Film is proud that, for the last 18 years, we have been putting together film events that celebrate the range and variety of stories we have to tell and have always represented the diverse range of voices that have gone into making them.”

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake said: “The festival is always a great inspiration for children and families, introducing young people to the world of cinema and hopefully one day encouraging them to be part of our city’s rich history and proud tradition in the industry.”

The festival is being held with the support of the British Film Institute and Arts Council England.

Tickets will be available for screenings and other events from www.leedsfilmcity.com.

Purchases can also be made in person from the city centre box office at Leeds Town Hall or over the phone on 0113 376 0318.