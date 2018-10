John Vasey leads a team of abseilers as they install a spectacular display of LED lights in the central atrium at John Lewis in Leeds’ Victoria Gate.

The team is spending 35 days installing a total of 108,000-metres of LED lights at John Lewis & Partners shops up and down the country as the Christmas countdown begins with just eight weeks to go.

READ MORE:

Leeds Christmas Lights 2018: Date confirmed for switch on

Triumph and disaster: 11 memorable Leeds Christmas Lights switch ons