Light Night Leeds 2018: Details of bus service changes and road closures

Leeds Light Night is one of the UK’s largest annual arts and light festivals celebrating diverse and blossoming creativity.

The Headrow will be closed tonight (October 4) between 6.30pm and 11pm with Metro announcing diversions to these bus services during the same times:

PIC: Charlotte Graham

1 Towards Beeston – as normal to Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Boar Lane (T8) and Mill Hill resume normal route.

Misses: J4 Albion Street, P3 Park Row

Catch from: L5 Woodhouse Lane, T8 Boar Lane, Z3 Neville Street, Z5 Great Wilson Street

1 Towards Holt Park – as normal to Infirmary Street, then City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, The Headrow, New Briggate, Inner Ring Road, Woodhouse Lane then normal route.

Misses: J3 Albion Street, L2 Woodhouse Lane

Catch from: Z4 Neville Street, Z1 Bishopgate Street, Stand B Infirmary St, H10 The Headrow

5 Towards Leeds – normal route to King Street terminate at W4

Misses: Calverley Street Y11, Portland Way L7, Woodhouse Lane L5 J6

Catch from: City Square P5

5 Towards Halton Moor - at P5 at City Square

14 15 Towards Leeds – normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street to King Street W4. Restart service on Wellington Street S3

Misses: Westgate Y2, The Headrow Y6, Park Row P5

Catch from: Wellington Street S3

19 19A Towards Garforth – as normal to Park Lane then via Westgate, Wellington Street King Street, Infirmary Street to City Square

Misses: Westgate Y1 The Headrow Y5

Catch from: Boar Lane P6

19 19A Towards Tinsill – as normal route to Infirmary Street then via City Square, Quebec Street, King Street, East Parade to The Headrow

Misses: Headrow Y10

Catch from:The Headrow Y14

6 28 97 Towards Leeds – as normal to Woodhouse Lane, then Merrion Street, North Street, Vicar Lane to Eastgate

Misses: L5 Woodhouse Lane, J6 Albion Street

6 28 97 - Towards Headingley – as normal to The Headrow, then New Briggate, Inner Ring Road, Woodhouse Lane then normal route

Misses: J3 Albion Street, L2 Woodhouse Lane

Catch from: Bus Station, H10 The Headrow

33 33A Towards Leeds – normal route to King Street, then Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Call Lane (K5), New York Street, York Street to the bus station

Misses: H4 The Headrow, H1 The Headrow, H9 The Headrow, Y5 The Headrow, P1 Park Row

33 33A Towards Otley – Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T8) Mill Hill, City Square, Wellington Street

Catch from: Boar Lane T8

42 Towards Old Farnley – Vicar Lane, (M2) New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane (T8) Mill Hill, City Square, Wellington Street.

Misses: The Headrow H5, The Headrow R4, Park Row P4

Catch from: Vicar Lane M2, Boar Lane T8

42 Towards Fearnville – normal route to King Street, then Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane Eastgate to Regent Street

Misses: R3 The Headrow, H3 The Headrow

Catch from: W11 Wellington Street, W2 Wellington Street, Infirmary St Stand H, G5 Eastgate

49 50 50A Towards Bramley/Horsforth – as normal to Eastgate, then New Briggate, Inner Ring Road to Westgate then as normal route

Misses: H7 The Headrow, Y10 The Headrow

Catch from: N4 New Briggate (temporarily during the event)

49 50 50A Towards Monkswood Gate/Seacroft – as normal to Park Lane, then Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary

Street, Boar Lane Duncan Street, New York Street to York Street

Misses: Y2 Westgate, Y7 The Headrow, R3 The Headrow, H3 The Headrow, G2 Eastgate

Catch From: Wellington Street W3, City Square P5, Boar Lane T2, York Street F4

51 52 Towards Moor Allerton - as normal to The Headrow then via New Briggate, North Street, Meanwood Road, Cambridge Street to Woodhouse Street

Misses: J1 Albion Street, L6 Wade Lane

Catch from: H6 The Headrow, Z6 Great Wilson Street

51 52 Towards Morley - normal route

54 55 55C 65 75 Towards Leeds - normal route to King Street

Misses: Headrow Y5 H1, Vicar Lane M2, Boar Lane K17

Catch from: Aire Street S12

56 Towards Moor Grange – as normal to The Headrow, then New Briggate, Inner Ring Road, Woodhouse Lane, Hyde Park Road, Royal Park Road then normal route.

Misses: J1 Albion Street, L2 Woodhouse Lane

Catch from:New Briggate N4

56 Towards Whinmoor – as normal to Royal Park Road then Hyde Park Road, Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, North Street, Vicar Lane to Eastgate

Misses: J6 Albion Street, H2 The Headrow

Catch from: Eastgate G1

60 Towards Keighley– normal line of route.

60 towards Leeds – normal route to King Street, then Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Call Lane, New York Street, York Street to the bus station.

Misses: Y5 The Headrow, H1 The Headrow, H4 The Headrow

Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Street S3

72 Towards Leeds - as normal route to Wellington Road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New York Street York Street to Leeds Bus Station

Misses: Y5 The Headrow, H3 The Headrow, H4 The Headrow

72 Towards Bradford- from Bus Station to Eastgate. The Headrow, New Briggate, Inner Ring Road, Westgate to Wellington Street to serve YEP stop and resume normal route.

Misses: H8 The Headrow, Y10 The Headrow

Catch from: Bus Station, New Briggate N4

163 166 167 Towards Leeds– as normal route to York Street then Kirkgate, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Sovereign Street, City

Square, East Parade, South Parade to normal route

Misses: G5 Eastgate, H8 The Headrow, R4 The Headrow

Catch from: Park Row P1, Boar Lane P6

508 Towards Halifax – normal line of route.

508 towards Leeds – normal route to King Street, then Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane and Eastgate

to bus station

Misses: Y5 The Headrow, H1 The Headrow, H4 The Headrow

Catch from: W4 King Street, Bus Station

670 X6 X11 - Leeds inbound as normal route to Wellington Road, then via Inner Ring Road to Marsh Lane exit, Marsh Lane, York Street, Duke Street, St Peter’s Street, to Bus Station

Misses: Y5 The Headrow, H3 The Headrow, H4 The Headrow

670 X6 X11 Leeds outbound From St Peter’s Street, then Duke Street, L York Street, Marsh Lane, L Inner Ring Road to Wellington Street to serve YEP stop and resume normal route.

Misses: H8 The Headrow, Y10 The Headrow

Catch from: Bus Station

757 Leeds inbound – Westgate then Wellington Street, King Street Infirmary Street and Boar Lane .

Misses: Y2 Westgate, Y5 The Headrow, P1 Park Row

Catch from: Bus Station

757 Leeds outbound – normal line of route.

X84 X85 towards Leeds – as normal to Woodhouse Lane, then via Merrion Street, North Street, Vicar Lane to Eastgate

Misses: L5 Woodhouse Lane, J6 Albion Street

X84 X85 towards Headingley – as normal to The Headrow, then New Briggate, Inner Ring Road, Woodhouse Lane then normal route.

Misses: J3 Albion Street, L2 Woodhouse Lane

Catch from: Bus Station, H10 The Headrow

X98 X99 towards Wetherby – Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane, Eastgate to Regent Street

Misses: H1 The Headrow

Catch From: Infirmary Street H, Eastgate G3

X98 X99 towards Leeds – Vicar Lane, ( M2 ) New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane ( T8 ) Mill Hill, City Square

Misses: H9 The Headrow, H3 The Headrow, Park Row P3

Leeds Park and Ride services

There will be extra Park and Ride PR1 and PR2 services on the evenings of Thursday October 4 and Friday October 5 until after 11pm.