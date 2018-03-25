Life-saving equipment installed in two North Leeds suburbs

New pieces of potentially life-saving pieces of equipment have been installed in two suburbs of North Leeds.

Brand new community defibrillators have been set up in Moor Allerton and Chapel Allerton to help treat anyone nearby suffering from emergency heart conditions, such as cardiac arrest.

Photo: Paul Bridgeman, Linley & Simpson Chapel Allerton Branch Manager, left; Matt Turner, cara committee member, right, with the new community defibrillator in Chapel Allerton.

The equipment in Moor Allerton has been installed at the Moor Allerton Community Hub, on King Lane, and was part-funded by the local councillors’ community committee wellbeing funds.

Coun Dan Cohen (Cons, Alwoodley) said: “I’m delighted that we could support the installation of this vital new equipment that could quite literally help save lives. This is a good location for the new defibrillator as the community hub is in the heart of the community and easily accessible.”

Fundraisers in Chapel Allerton helped buy their new community defibrillator which has now been installed outside Linley and Simpson estate agents, on Harrogate Road.

Community group cara raised £999 towards the cost through a number of community events, with the remaining cost funded by Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity.

Matt Turner, from cara, said: “As a volunteer group we are proud to be able to bring to the community something that could potentially save a life and also show that community support really can make a difference when we work together.”

Paul Stevens, of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Having easy access to a community public access defibrillator means that immediate life-saving care can be provided in an emergency situation, such as cardiac arrest, in the vital minutes before the ambulance arrives.”