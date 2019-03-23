Libby Squire's mum issues heartbreaking emotional tribute to 'beautiful baby girl'

The grieving mother of Yorkshire student Libby Squire has paid tribute to her 'beautiful baby girl' in a heartbreaking message.

Lisa Squire posted on Facebook on Saturday morning to share her emotions in the days following the 21-year-old Hull student's body being found in the Humber Estuary.

Lisa thanked Libby for the 'privilege' of 'making me a mummy' and said she was sorry she couldn't keep Libby, who she affectionately called 'Pie', safe the night she died.

Lisa said in the emotional message: "My baby girl is gone. Gone forever. No more birthdays with us. No more Christmas Days with us. No more family time all together.

"No family should have to endure that.

"No sisters should have that special girl they have known for all their time on this earth taken from her.

"No 11 year old brother should have his idol taken from him.

"No dad should have his first born little girl, his princess, taken from him.

"No grandparent should lose their first born grandchild child.

"No aunt and uncle lose their first born niece.

"No mother should have to watch her family go through all of that."

She went on to add that the 'worst point' was having to call 'the love of her life' Connor and break the news.

"There have been so many low points but by far the worst point was having to call Connor, the absolute love of her life, and tell him I am so sorry the girl you love the most in the world has gone.

"The girl you planned to be with for the rest of your life , the boy she planned to be with for the rest of her life.

"He made her happy. She made him happy. That made me happy.

"My heart is broken for her friends.

"The friends she knows and loves because they are my friend’s babies. Watching your children become friends with your friend’s children is a special thing.

"Those little people who came in to her life when she was pre school and are still there.

"Those precious little people that she meet at school in September 2002 ~ the class her very experienced teacher told me was “a unique class of children who acted more like brothers and sisters, not just friends”

"How right was she as nearly 17 years on they are back together supporting each other and missing Libby.

"Her friends she found at WHS. Those who carried her through her most turbulent of times and still loved her.

"Her college friends. Friends that made college bearable. Friends who looked out for her and loved her.

"Her friends at her job ~ the job she was so proud of and loved.

"Her friends that she had made this last 18 months at uni who still had so much to learn about her.

"Most of all I have lost one of the 4 most precious things in my life.

"I cannot thank you enough my darling Pie for making me a mummy. For choosing me to be your mummy. It’s an honour,a privilege and a joy.

"I kept you safe for as long as I could and I am so sorry I could not keep you safe on that night. I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry.

"I love you my beautiful girl with all my being and I always will.

"Until we meet again my Pie.

"I love you more xxxxxx"