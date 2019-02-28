Libby Squire: New video issued as police 'increasingly consider' Hull student has been harmed

Humberside Police have issued an update and new video of Libby Squire a month after she disappeared.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, the Senior Investigating Officer leading the investigation, said: "We have always kept an open mind as to Libby’s disappearance, hopeful we would find her and be able to return her home safely to her devoted and loving family."

- > Tributes paid to amazing nurse who died in car crash after 12 hour night shift

However he went on to say the investigation has had to start considering she may have been harmed.

Detective Smalley continued: “Throughout the entire investigation we have consulted with national experts from other forces and agencies as well as river and water specialists and search professionals, to ascertain where Libby may be and understand exactly what happened that night.

“Although we have followed up hundreds of leads and lines of enquiry and carried out intensive searches as part of the investigation over the last four weeks, as time passes by with no positive indication as to where Libby is or what has happened to her, Libby’s disappearance remains unexplained and we must increasingly consider she has come to harm."

A new short video of Libby having fun and smiling and laughing with her friends at Hull University has been released. Her mum Lisa Squire has described it as ‘lovely’ and ‘very Libby’.

The force is encouraging the public to share this footage to aid in their investigation.

Lisa Squire said on Thursday: ”It's now been four weeks without our beautiful Libby. A month of utter heartbreak and despair.

“As a family we are incomplete. We miss her more than we could ever say. We just want her back with us.

“Please if anyone has any information no matter how insignificant it may seem, contact the police."

- > Yorkshire Post Says: Standing up for the Friarage Hospital and healthcare in rural Yorkshire

The last known sighting of 21-year-old Hull University student Libby Squire was on Friday, 1 February, at 12.05am on Beverley Road at the junction with Haworth Street. There have been no further sightings or contact from her since.

CCTV footage has formed a crucial part of the investigation so far, Detective Smalley explained, "With detectives working non-stop and viewing hours of film to piece together Libby’s movements and thereafter the last sighting. We haven’t released the majority of this footage for operational reasons and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Footage recovered and released last week of four potential witnesses on Oak Road prompted several calls with information, but Detective Smalley said unfortunately did not lead to identifying the individuals.

Summing up the investigation so far, Detective Smalley added: "Oak Road and the playing fields have been an area of interest throughout the investigation with resources deployed and extensive searches conducted. Our searches are continuing, with further searches in and around the River Hull.

“I am aware of speculation and theories as to what may have happened to Libby. These will be considered and explored as part of the investigation.

“A man remains under investigation for kidnap in connection to Libby’s disappearance, and disclosing any further information while proceedings are active could jeopardise any potential, future prosecutions.

“The investigation remains very much active and my thanks go out to everyone who has provided support and assistance as we continue to search for Libby.

“We continue to support Libby’s family and ensure they always are updated with the progress of the investigation. We are determined to give them the answers they need."