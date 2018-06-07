Let the Roxy games begin at new Leeds site

It is one of the most talked about take-overs in the city this year and the games will begin tomorrow night.

Roxy Ballroom will open a second site to the public in what was the popular Bar Soba on Merrion Street which closed suddenly earlier this year.

Although the sister bar to Roxy’s already booming Boar Lane site officially launches tomorrow, there is a VIP invite only party tonight and City Buzz has already had a sneak preview of what’s in store.

In just six weeks from completing the deal and getting the keys the familiar sights of Bar Soba have been totally ripped out with just the bars remaining in the same place.

Expect urban graffiti on the walls, beer pong and ping pong as with Boar Lane but, Merrion Street will also have shuffle board, an ultra-violet room, pizzas and American party food and later opening hours to follow the Leeds nightlife demographic.

Joel Mitchell from Roxy Leisure said: “We are always looking at venues and if one comes up we will take a look but the real reason for opening on Merrion Street is that we could not accommodate enough people at Boar Lane.

“We were having to say we are fully booked or you can’t have a party so it seemed perfect. We have the base customers and can say ‘this is full but we have another place’.

“Two things that make it different are it will have shuffle board and because it is on Merrion Street it will naturally become more of a late night vibe.”

The new Roxy Ballroom will be open until 4am at the weekends and has created jobs for nine part-time staff, three managers and two chefs.