Lego stars to cause Sweet Mayhem at White Rose centre in Leeds

White Rose Shopping Centre is hosting a meet and greet with some of the stars of ‘The LEGO® Movie’.

Emmet and Wyldstyle, plus new antagonist Sweet Mayhem, will make an appearance at the centre on Saturday, January 12 and Sunday 13 to celebrate the release of The LEGO Movie 2 on January 8.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2014 The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Movie 2 sees Emmet and the team in a battle to defeat invaders from outer space who threaten the peace of their home, Bricksburg.

The meet and greet event takes place in the Central Atrium at intervals from 11am to 5pm.

The LEGO Movie 2, which stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Offerman, is now showing at White Rose’s Cineworld.