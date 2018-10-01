Legend: The A64 cafe has been part of seaside trips for many years

Lovers of a Leeds landmark cafe hope that new owners can take it on after the current ones closed for the last time over the weekend.

Tony Walker and his family confirmed they are leaving the converted 1968 double-decker Red Bus Cafe which has been a much loved and familiar sight for motorists on the A64 near Bramham for decades.

Photo Essay...The A64 Red Bus Cafe, on the A64, Leeds.. .SH1002021l..13th November 2014 Picture by Simon Hulme

They admitted that the venture had not been able to turn a profit since taking it over 15 months ago due to the high running costs.

The Walkers said: “Due to circumstances, and with a heavy heart, today is the last day of service for Red Bus Cafe.

“We’ve been here since June last year, and it’s been a crazy 15 months. We’d like to thank all our customers, regular and not, for the laughs, patience and loyalty.

“We close our doors for the last time this afternoon, and wish any successors the best of luck.”

Photo Essay...The A64 Red Bus Cafe, on the A64, Leeds...A man has his breakfast on the top deck of the bus.SH1002021k..13th November 2014 Picture by Simon Hulme

Whether a new tenant or buyer is in the pipeline is unclear but locals and visitors said they hoped one could be found.

Samina Anwar said: “Always knew you were nearly back home from the seaside when you saw this bus.”

Maggie Collins said: “I hope someone takes it on. Such an iconic landmark, happy memories for so many people, so sad to see it go.”

Louise Dillon added: “We need someone else to run it, it would be sad to see it go after all the years it’s been there.”

The part of the layby where the bus stands is on private land owned by the trustees of the Viscounts Pollington.

Back in 2008, the then-owner of the cafe, teenager Vicky Gray from Seacroft, was left devastated when she was informed by Leeds City Council that another business had successfully bid for the bus’s pitch after a change in roadside trading laws.

By 2014 the bus was in the hands of Jo Keighron, also from Seacroft, and her daughters

As well as commuters and hungry daytrippers the bus, which was well known for its belly busting breakfasts, has had a few famous faces in too.

While Jean Burnley said the bacon and egg sandwiches were “the best” she wasn’t the only one that thought so.

Steve Halliwell, the actor who plays Zak Dingle in soap Emmerdale, filmed in and around Leeds, has been known to pop in for a bacon butty.

It was also once dubbed one of the UK’s best cafes by a national newspaper.